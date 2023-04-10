18 horses compete Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre race in La Teste-de-Buch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) The La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse in France is set to host the Al Wathba Stallions 1,900-metre race tomorrow, as part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

Featuring a €16,000 prize, the main card race will feature a field of 18 horses, and is limited to four-year-old horses.

The Al Wathba Stallions event is being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.