1,800 Volunteers Participate In IDEX 2021

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

1,800 volunteers participate in IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) Some 1,800 volunteers from the Wajeb Volunteer Association and the Fazaa Volunteer Team participated in the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2021, which concluded today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The volunteers performed many roles and field services during the global event, including supporting organisation and reception operations, exhibitor and visitor registration, offering phone assistance services through a unified call centre, and performing coronavirus (COVID-19) tests, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Wajeb Volunteer Association and Honorary President of the Fazaa Volunteer Team, stressed the importance of the participation of volunteers in global events held by the UAE regularly, which witness considerable turnout.

He also highlighted the flexibility and efficiency of volunteers in organising international events, in addition to the importance of instilling and promoting the values of volunteer work to achieving cohesion and encouraging giving among the Emirati community.

He then thanked the volunteers for contributing to the success of IDEX 2021, affirming that their presence led to the success of the event, despite the extraordinary conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

