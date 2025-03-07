184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) Abu Dhabi Police seized 184 kilogrammes of hashish from two Asian individuals in Operation codenamed 'Secret Hideouts.'

Brigadier Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, disclosed that the criminal network, directed by an individual based outside the country, employed international telephone numbers to disseminate unsolicited promotional materials for narcotics.

The Anti-Narcotics Directorate apprehended the suspects in flagrante delicto in one of the country's emirates, he explained, adding that the two individuals were found in possession of the aforementioned narcotics, which had been concealed within marble cylinders.

The suspects have been remanded to judicial authorities for prosecution.