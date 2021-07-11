UrduPoint.com
18,407 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 05:15 PM

18,407 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 18,407 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to Sunday stands at 15,934,124 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 161.

11 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

