185 Competitors To Participate In UAE Muay Thai Open Championships

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) The UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation (UAEMTKF) announced the end of the registration process for the UAE Muay Thai Open Championships for men and women, which will take place from 14th to 16th July at Festival Arena in Dubai.

A total of 185 competitors from 35 clubs, both local and international, have registered for the tournament. The competitors, aged between 17 and 40, will compete in 24 weight categories.

The championship will commence with weigh-ins and medical examinations for the participants on Thursday, followed by the qualifying rounds on Friday.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federation and Chairman of the UAEMTKF, said that organising the championship during the summer vacation season is part of the federation's plan to support and invest in the youth and promising talents, providing them with the best opportunities.

“The participation of 185 competitors from 35 clubs is a new achievement for the federation's tournament agenda throughout the season, and reflects the significant involvement of clubs and fighters in our diverse activities and competitions, helping achieve the desired goals of the championship, supporting related plans and providing opportunities for the sport’s continuous development,” he added.

