18,567 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 18,567 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,620,393 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 218.

60 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

