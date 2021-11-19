UrduPoint.com

18,803 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 18,803 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,665,031 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 219.

05 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

