18th cycle of Clean Up UAE 2019 collects 2.5 tonnes of waste in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) As part of the 18th cycle of the annual national environmental campaign, "Clean Up UAE", volunteers equipped with bio-degradable trash bags, cotton reusable gloves, caps and t-shirts, collected approximately 2.5 tonnes of waste, of which 700 kg was segregated for recycling in the beautiful wide expanse of the Al Maliha site in a span of two hours.

Under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy, the Emirates Environmental Group, EEG, kicked off the Clean Up UAE campaign yesterday in Sharjah.

The first leg took off with around 1,000 enthusiastic participants joining hands to be a part of one of the biggest environmental campaigns in the UAE.

EEG thanked the supporters of the campaign in Sharjah, including Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Bee’ah, Nestle middle East for providing water, Fujairah Plastic Factory for providing biodegradable plastic bags, Almarai for the juices and Al Jazeera International Catering for the snacks. EEG also made a special mention to the media partners: Gulf news.

The event began with hoisting the Clean Up UAE flag, followed by the opening speech by Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Chairperson of the EEG, announcing the start of the 10-day-long campaign that will set sail and dock at multiple emirates in the country.

In her opening statement, the chairperson of the EEG said, "The theme of the campaign this year is 'Are you the solution to this pollution', which focuses on the role of everyone regardless of their status, nationality, gender, etc. This bodes well with the theme set this year by the leadership of the Country, 'The Year of Tolerance', in creating this fabric of togetherness."

"This is a community celebration. We are proud to say that we have seen how members of the entire family – mothers, fathers, daughters and sons – come together to serve as volunteers. It also gives us great satisfaction that our activity is highly anticipated by residents of various communities every year," Al Mar’ashi added.

Year after year, the Clean Up UAE campaign has seen dedicated participation from organisations, governments, academia, students, families and individuals. The continuity of the campaign for the last 18 years is solely due to the diligence and whole-hearted participation of every individual in the UAE.