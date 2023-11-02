18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th November

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) The 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow, to be held from 13-17 November 2023 at Dubai World Central (DWC), is set to be the biggest on record, with over 1,400 exhibitors from 95 countries and visitor numbers expected to grow from last year’s edition.

The Dubai Airshow presents an opportunity to welcome many new and returning industry stakeholders to the emirate, and reflect on the recovery and growth of the aviation and wider aerospace sectors in recent years, particularly in the middle East where passenger numbers continue to rise.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Middle Eastern airlines posted a 27.3 percent increase in August traffic compared to the previous year, meanwhile globally, traffic now stands at almost 96 per cent of pre-COVID levels[1]. Dubai Airports also announced that it served 41.6 million guests in the first half of 2023, a 49 per cent increase against the same period in 2022, fuelled by a 43 per cent surge in second-quarter passenger traffic.

As the aerospace, space and defence industries continue to play a critical role for local, regional and international economies, more than 1,400 exhibitors – including 400 first-time exhibitors and over 80 startups across sectors including commercial aviation, advanced aerial mobility, space, defence and military, business aviation, air traffic management, emerging technology and more will unveil innovations and trailblazing solutions at the industry mega event.

An expanded space pavilion, in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, will also be a key feature at this year’s edition. It will see first-time and prominent players including the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and several others demonstrate how the collaboration of the space and aviation industries are shaping the future of travel.

Dubai Airshow 2023 will also host a comprehensive conference agenda that will welcome more than 300 international speakers and feature more than 80 hours of insightful content to drive conversations on the most important industry topics such as sustainability, space, advanced aerial mobility, air traffic management, passenger experience, diversity, and much more. Countless networking opportunities will also support the Airshow’s position as a leading international platform for valuable business opportunities that will play a significant role in the future of the industry.

As one of the most anticipated aspects of the Dubai Airshow, the famous static and flying displays will return, with an impressive line-up of the world’s most advanced aircraft. The flying display will maintain its status as one of the most impressive ways for manufacturers to demonstrate their aircraft abilities to the global aerospace industry, while providing a breathtaking spectacle for visitors each day, and this year’s static display will set a new benchmark, showcasing more than 180 commercial and military aircraft.

To be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the 18th edition of Dubai Airshow is set to take place from 13-17 November 2023 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site. The event is supported by key aviation industry stakeholders including Dubai Airports, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), the UAE Ministry of Defence, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) and the UAE Space Agency.