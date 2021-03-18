UrduPoint.com
18th Edition Of Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship Kicks Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) The 18th edition of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship kicked off on Thursday morning at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The three-day championship is being held under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

The inaugural round of the championship was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, and a number of participating horses’ owners from the UAE and five Arab and foreign countries.

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid expressed his pleasure at the wide participation of the finest horses from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the US, Brazil and Poland, considering this local and international participation in this annual global sporting event a success for the UAE.

The Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship is a competition for Purebred Arabian horses, showcasing their beauty, agility and heritage. It is run over 3 days culminating in the Championship classes for the most exquisite horses.

