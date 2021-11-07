18th International Roads Federation World Meeting & Exhibition To Convene 7-10 November In Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will host the 18th IRF (International Roads Federation) World Meeting & Exhibition during 7-10 November 2021.

The event, which is themed: Roads To Tomorrow, will feature the participation of 250 speakers and road specialists. It is expected to attract 1500 visitors from 60 countries in addition to the participation of 100 international firms and start-ups.

The opening session is featured by speeches of keynote addresses including Abdullah Al-Mogbel - IRF Global Chairman, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, and Lord Philip Hammond - Ex Chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK. During the opening ceremony, IRF’s Man of The Year Award will be honoured.

Over the four days of the event, about 70 sessions, panels and workshops will take place covering the strategic direction and roadmap that reflects key policies and research in the fields of roads, smart mobility, and the use of artificial intelligence in highway designing and managing. Topics also include infrastructure pathways to smart driving, asphalt pavement innovation, survey techniques, and zero-death strategy.

The event offers prospective investment opportunities as well as Research and Development in the fields of road sector, smart mobility, product marketing and the support for profitable strategies that contribute to driving the business scope of researchers, manufacturers, consultants and decision-makers in the UAE’s roads and infrastructure sector.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer will deliver a keynote speech on Day 2 of the 18th IRF World Meeting & Exhibition. His speech will touch on the future of roads and the sustainability of the infrastructure. A session will be held to review the next generation of road mobility, and another session will shed light on Transport Beyond Covid-19 pandemic as well as a session on traffic safety and achieving zero road deaths.

Day 2 will witness the release of IRF’s report "ITS for Climate Change" and a ceremony for honouring IRF Award winners. Day 3 will see a session about Speeding up Knowledge Sharing and Talent Development and another session for discussing Decarbonising Roads. Day 4 will be devoted to site visits and technical tours of several RTA’s projects such as Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, Dubai Water Canal, Improvement of the Dubai-Al Ain Road, and a footbridge at the Marina.

The International Road Federation is a global nonprofit organisation and supported by regional offices throughout the world. The IRF serves a network of public and private sector members in more than 115 countries. It aims at easing mobility & trade and forging a link between improved roads and the global economy besides facilitating the tasks of concerned personnel in the field of transport.

The IRF is dealing with public and private sectors to keep abreast of the latest scientific and technological developments relating to modern roads and land transport networks as well as monitoring roads traffic movement. It seeks to promote roads traffic safety, encourage the implementation of economic and environmental programmes to improve roads network, provide educational and training programmes relating to roads maintenance, share knowledge with international organisations and support the efforts of national and regional road committees.

IRF also compiles and classifies statistical, technological, and economic data of relevance to the improvement of roads standards, contributes to the improvement of technical standards, and supports local and regional research relating to roads. As such, it aims to be a global platform for exchanging potential solutions at par with the highest global standards.