18th IRF World Meeting and Exhibition begins on Sunday with wide global participation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will host the 18th IRF (International Roads Federation) World Meeting and Exhibition from 7th to 10th November, 2021.

The event, which is themed "Roads to Tomorrow", will feature 250 speakers and road specialists. It is expected to attract 1,500 visitors from 60 countries and the participation of 100 international firms and start-ups.

The opening session features keynote addresses by Abdullah Al-Mogbel, IRF Global Chairman; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA, and Lord Philip Hammond, Ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer in the United Kingdom.

During the opening ceremony, IRF’s Man of The Year Award will be honoured.

Over four days, nearly 70 sessions, panels and workshops will cover the strategic direction and roadmap that reflects key policies and research in the fields of roads, smart mobility, and artificial intelligence in highway designing and managing. Topics also include infrastructure pathways to smart driving, asphalt pavement innovation, survey techniques, and zero-death strategy.

The event offers prospective investment opportunities and research and development in the road sector, smart mobility, product marketing and the support for profitable strategies that contribute to driving the business scope of researchers, manufacturers, consultants and decision-makers in the UAE’s roads and infrastructure sector.

Al Tayer will deliver a keynote speech on Day 2 of the 18th IRF World Meeting and Exhibition. His speech will touch on the future of roads and the sustainability of the infrastructure.

A session will be held to review the next generation of road mobility. Another session will shed light on "Transport Beyond Covid-19" pandemic as well as a session on traffic safety and achieving zero road deaths.

Day 2 will also witness the release of IRF’s report "ITS for Climate Change" and a ceremony for honouring IRF Award winners. Day 3 will see a session about "Speeding up Knowledge Sharing and Talent Development" and another session for discussing Decarbonising Roads. Day 4 will be devoted to site visits and technical tours of several RTA’s projects such as Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, Dubai Water Canal, Improvement of the Dubai-Al Ain Road, and a footbridge at the Marina.

The IRF is dealing with public and private sectors to keep abreast of the latest scientific and technological developments relating to modern roads and land transport networks and monitoring roads traffic movement.