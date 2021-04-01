18th Sharjah Heritage Days prepares for a stint in Kabla on April 9 - 11

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) Under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Higher Committee of the 18th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD), has announced that the event will expand its outreach to Kalba in the emirate’s Eastern region.

Over the course of three days from April 9 - 11, the event, taking place in the Khor Kalba area, will celebrate the UAE’s and the world’s heritage with Kalba residents, highlighting all forms of traditional heritage including singing, dancing, food, garments, folklore, customs, traditions and crafts.

Festivities will feature exhibitions and activities, including a showcase of the personal collections of long-time collectors from the Kalba area; a variety of shops run by local family businesses, as well as a regular programme of folk shows and performances from the UAE and other nations. Inspired by the area’s natural diversity, the event will also feature interactive exhibitions of its environments and way of life in the past.

SHD in Kalba will also feature a full academic schedule of workshops led by key authors, scholars and historians, in addition to various pavilions of participating government entities. Other offerings include a children’s village and a play area which will seek to highlight popular games from the past and provide young visitors with an exciting experience.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD), said: "The decision to expand the outreach of the SHD to Kalba comes under the directives of the Sharjah Ruler to provide more residents and visitors with the opportunity to explore the gems of local and global cultures. It also reiterates SHD’s objectives to ensure the protection of heritage and promote cross-cultural dialogue."

"The challenges posed by Covid-19 have prevented us from organising the annual event in the way we used to every year, where venues would span all of the emirate’s cities and towns. Initially, we decided to limit the event to the Heart of Sharjah and Khorfakkan, this year. However, the high level of awareness we have been seeing in the audience and visitors with regards to their adherence to preventive measures inspired us to take it to Kalba," he added.

The annually-held Sharjah Heritage Days is a unique celebration that turns the spotlight on the customs, traditions and social practices in the UAE and around the world. The 18th edition of the SHD brings more than 500 shows and activities from the UAE and 29 participating countries in three venues: Sharjah city in the Heart of Sharjah (until April 10), Khorfakkan (until April 3), and Kalba.