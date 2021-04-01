UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18th Sharjah Heritage Days Prepares For A Stint In Kabla On April 9 - 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:15 PM

18th Sharjah Heritage Days prepares for a stint in Kabla on April 9 - 11

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) Under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Higher Committee of the 18th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD), has announced that the event will expand its outreach to Kalba in the emirate’s Eastern region.

Over the course of three days from April 9 - 11, the event, taking place in the Khor Kalba area, will celebrate the UAE’s and the world’s heritage with Kalba residents, highlighting all forms of traditional heritage including singing, dancing, food, garments, folklore, customs, traditions and crafts.

Festivities will feature exhibitions and activities, including a showcase of the personal collections of long-time collectors from the Kalba area; a variety of shops run by local family businesses, as well as a regular programme of folk shows and performances from the UAE and other nations. Inspired by the area’s natural diversity, the event will also feature interactive exhibitions of its environments and way of life in the past.

SHD in Kalba will also feature a full academic schedule of workshops led by key authors, scholars and historians, in addition to various pavilions of participating government entities. Other offerings include a children’s village and a play area which will seek to highlight popular games from the past and provide young visitors with an exciting experience.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD), said: "The decision to expand the outreach of the SHD to Kalba comes under the directives of the Sharjah Ruler to provide more residents and visitors with the opportunity to explore the gems of local and global cultures. It also reiterates SHD’s objectives to ensure the protection of heritage and promote cross-cultural dialogue."

"The challenges posed by Covid-19 have prevented us from organising the annual event in the way we used to every year, where venues would span all of the emirate’s cities and towns. Initially, we decided to limit the event to the Heart of Sharjah and Khorfakkan, this year. However, the high level of awareness we have been seeing in the audience and visitors with regards to their adherence to preventive measures inspired us to take it to Kalba," he added.

The annually-held Sharjah Heritage Days is a unique celebration that turns the spotlight on the customs, traditions and social practices in the UAE and around the world. The 18th edition of the SHD brings more than 500 shows and activities from the UAE and 29 participating countries in three venues: Sharjah city in the Heart of Sharjah (until April 10), Khorfakkan (until April 3), and Kalba.

Related Topics

World UAE Sharjah Young April Family Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Pun ..

12 minutes ago

KP govt suspends inter-city public transport for t ..

12 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

16 minutes ago

OPEC+ to Continue Monthly Meetings Depending on Ma ..

12 minutes ago

Italian Navy Officer Arrested on Espionage Charges ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Fatwa Council reviews Fiqh of fasting

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.