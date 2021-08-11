UrduPoint.com

19 Boxers To Represent UAE In ASBC's Asian Youth And Junior Boxing Championships In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

19 boxers to represent UAE in ASBC&#039;s Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) The technical staff of the UAE National Boxing Team announced that it selected 19 boxers to compete in the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships to be held in Le Meridien Dubai from 20th to 30th August, 2021.

The announcement was made after the completion of the second qualification rounds, organised by coach Mohammed Misbeh Al Shebly, during a closed camp held at the Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Shebly said the team camp started in June 2021, and 38 boxers were selected from all emirates for phase one.

A qualification round then took place and 25 were chosen, and after the second qualification round, 15 male boxers and four female boxers were selected to represent the country in the championship, he added.

"Training at our closed camp in Abu Dhabi will continue until Sunday, and we will hold friendly competitions with foreign boxers from UAE clubs. The Bahraini team also arrived in the country and joined our camp. We will hold the next friendly competition on Sunday with boxers from a Dubai club, and we will head to Dubai on the same day to conclude the last phase of preparations," he stated.

