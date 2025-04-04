19 Civilians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Khan Younis, Dozens More Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 08:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) GAZA, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) - At least nineteen Palestinians were killed and several others injured early Friday morning in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the eastern outskirts of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestine news & Information Agency (WAFA) reported that Israeli warplanes targeted a three-story house in the Al-Manara neighborhood, southeast of Khan Younis, causing widespread destruction. The attack resulted in the killing of 19 people and left numerous others with varying degrees of injuries.
Medical sources also reported that on Thursday, Israeli airstrikes on multiple locations throughout Gaza resulted in the brutal massacre of at least 112 Palestinians.
The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 50,523 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 114,776 others injured.
