Open Menu

19 Civilians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Khan Younis, Dozens More Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 08:30 PM

19 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis, dozens more injured

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) GAZA, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) - At least nineteen Palestinians were killed and several others injured early Friday morning in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the eastern outskirts of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestine news & Information Agency (WAFA) reported that Israeli warplanes targeted a three-story house in the Al-Manara neighborhood, southeast of Khan Younis, causing widespread destruction. The attack resulted in the killing of 19 people and left numerous others with varying degrees of injuries.

Medical sources also reported that on Thursday, Israeli airstrikes on multiple locations throughout Gaza resulted in the brutal massacre of at least 112 Palestinians.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 50,523 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 114,776 others injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Gaza April October

Recent Stories

19 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Y ..

19 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis, dozens more injured

6 minutes ago
 Helpline activated for women protection

Helpline activated for women protection

12 minutes ago
 46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhu ..

46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed in Abbottabad

15 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss ..

Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss strengthening inter-parliament ..

15 minutes ago
 City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Fe ..

City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Festival

15 minutes ago
 CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projec ..

CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projects soon

15 minutes ago
Punjab’s 1st govt cancer hospital to gain legal ..

Punjab’s 1st govt cancer hospital to gain legal status as separate entity

15 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

13 minutes ago
 PSL X goes one step ahead with Hawk-Eye's MOT

PSL X goes one step ahead with Hawk-Eye's MOT

18 minutes ago
 China holds commemorative events to honor martyrs ..

China holds commemorative events to honor martyrs on Qingming Festival

13 minutes ago
 Special Olympics launches landmark research agenda ..

Special Olympics launches landmark research agenda at Global Disability Summit, ..

36 minutes ago
 KP sports minister congrats cyclist for winning go ..

KP sports minister congrats cyclist for winning gold in cycle championship

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East