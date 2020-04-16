UrduPoint.com
19 Coronavirus Recoveries In Kuwait

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

19 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Thursday the recovery of 19 patients from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bring the country's total recoveries to 225.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the treated individuals have tested negative and they will be moved to a rehabilitation ward for two days before being discharged from hospital.

