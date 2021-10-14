UrduPoint.com

1.9 Quake Felt In Dibba Al Fujairah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 11:45 PM

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

DIBBA Al FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) A light magnitude1.9 earthquake hit Dibba Al Fujairah at 21.14 Thursday, UAE time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the tremor was slightly felt in the region, but had no impact on the UAE.

