19-year-old British girl reunited with family in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2020) A British student has expressed her thanks and gratitude to the UAE for facilitating her reunion with her family which is residing in Abu Dhabi.

Eilidh Ashton, 19, was repatriated to Abu Dhabi after being stuck in Britain for more than a month.

In a statement after her arrival to Abu Dhabi from London, Ashton said she was born in the UAE, which is her home.

''I am very thankful for the Government of UAE for bringing me back home to be with my family.'' Christina Ashton, the mother of Eilidh, said she was glad and expressed her thanks and gratitude to the UAE leadership for helping her daughter come back to her.