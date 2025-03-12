190 Hostages Freed, 30 Militants Killed In Pakistan Train Siege
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Pakistani security forces have freed at least 190 passengers out of more than 450 people on board a train that was attacked by militants yesterday in southwest Pakistan.
According to Pakistani security sources, 30 militants were killed during the more than 24-hour operation to rescue the hostages and regain control of the train, the Jafar Express.
Recent Stories
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract3 minutes ago
-
190 hostages freed, 30 militants killed in Pakistan train siege3 minutes ago
-
Ma’an releases its community contribution report18 minutes ago
-
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day33 minutes ago
-
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation1 hour ago
-
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA1 hour ago
-
Du joins as strategic partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business Continuity2 hours ago
-
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February2 hours ago
-
China launches 18 satellites from Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site3 hours ago
-
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app3 hours ago
-
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment campaign3 hours ago