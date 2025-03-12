190 hostages freed, 30 militants killed in Pakistan train siege

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Pakistani security forces have freed at least 190 passengers out of more than 450 people on board a train that was attacked by militants yesterday in southwest Pakistan.

According to Pakistani security sources, 30 militants were killed during the more than 24-hour operation to rescue the hostages and regain control of the train, the Jafar Express.