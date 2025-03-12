Open Menu

190 Hostages Freed, 30 Militants Killed In Pakistan Train Siege

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

190 hostages freed, 30 militants killed in Pakistan train siege

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Pakistani security forces have freed at least 190 passengers out of more than 450 people on board a train that was attacked by militants yesterday in southwest Pakistan.

According to Pakistani security sources, 30 militants were killed during the more than 24-hour operation to rescue the hostages and regain control of the train, the Jafar Express.

Related Topics

Pakistan Militants

Recent Stories

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

3 minutes ago
 Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir ..

Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..

5 minutes ago
 Ma’an releases its community contribution report

Ma’an releases its community contribution report

18 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

33 minutes ago
 Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

52 minutes ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

1 hour ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

2 hours ago
 Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed ..

Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..

3 hours ago
 instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ En ..

Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app

3 hours ago
 Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to s ..

Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East