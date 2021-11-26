UrduPoint.com

193 Countries Adopt The First Global Agreement On The Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 10:00 AM

193 countries adopt the first global agreement on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) All the nations members of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted on Thursday a historical text that defines the common values and principles needed to ensure the healthy development of AI.

Artificial intelligence is present in everyday life, from booking flights and applying for loans to steering driverless cars. It is also used in specialized fields such as cancer screening or to help create inclusive environments for the disabled.

According to UNESCO, AI is also supporting the decision-making of governments and the private sector, as well as helping combat global problems such as climate change and world hunger.

However, the agency warns that the technology ‘is bringing unprecedented challenges’.

"We see increased gender and ethnic bias, significant threats to privacy, dignity and agency, dangers of mass surveillance, and increased use of unreliable AI technologies in law enforcement, to name a few. Until now, there were no universal standards to provide an answer to these issues," UNESCO explained in a statement.

Considering this, the adopted text aims to guide the construction of the necessary legal infrastructure to ensure the ethical development of this technology.

"The world needs rules for artificial intelligence to benefit humanity. The Recommendation on the ethics of AI is a major answer. It sets the first global normative framework while giving States the responsibility to apply it at their level.

UNESCO will support its 193 Member States in its implementation and ask them to report regularly on their progress and practices," said Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO chief.

The text aims to highlight the advantages of AI, while reducing the risks it also entails. According to the agency, it provides a guide to ensure that digital transformations promote human rights and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, addressing issues around transparency, accountability and privacy, with action-oriented policy chapters on data governance, education, culture, labour, healthcare and the economy.

One of its main calls is to protect data, going beyond what tech firms and governments are doing to guarantee individuals more protection by ensuring transparency, agency and control over their personal data. The Recommendation also explicitly bans the use of AI systems for social scoring and mass surveillance.

The text also emphasises that AI actors should favour data, energy and resource-efficient methods that will help ensure that AI becomes a more prominent tool in the fight against climate change and in tackling environmental issues.

"Decisions impacting millions of people should be fair, transparent and contestable. These new technologies must help us address the major challenges in our world today, such as increased inequalities and the environmental crisis, and not deepening them," said Gabriela Ramos, UNESCO’s Assistant Director General for Social and Human Sciences.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Education Guide Progress Cancer All From Million Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2021

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for B ..

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for Bahrain National Day

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing coop ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing cooperation, review regional devel ..

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review adva ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review advancing cooperation, regional de ..

10 hours ago
 Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on M ..

Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on Monday After Surprise Resignati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.