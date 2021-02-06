193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 193,187 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 4,201,347 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 42.

48 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the coronavirus.

