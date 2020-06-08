196 e-commerce licences issued in UAE in May 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The e-commerce business sector was issued the highest number of licences in the UAE in May 2020.

Data from the National Economic Register, in coordination with relevant economic authorities, showed that 196 licences were issued for e-commerce retail businesses in May 2020.

The first five months of the year saw a 300 percent increase in consumer demand for e-commerce services, leading the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, to publish a list of key e-commerce platforms.

The same report noted that 120 licences were issued to general trade businesses, as well as 115 to project management services, and around 97 for building painting activities.

The list of businesses issued the most licences includes 55 licences for all types of construction projects, along with 40 for the repair and maintenance of extensions and electrical installations, some 39 for dessert preparations, 36 for cold and hot drink sellers, and 33 each for snack stalls and new restaurants.

The total number of licences issued in the country in May 2020 amounted to 764. The issuance of business licences is expected to increase, led by the e-commerce sector.