1,968 New COVID-19 Cases, 30 Deaths Reported In Saudi Arabia: Saudi Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported in Saudi Arabia: Saudi Health Ministry

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health said that 1,968 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number to 266,941 cases, including 43,885 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

In a statement today, Assistant Saudi Minister of Health and Spokesperson of the Health Ministry of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali said that of these, there are 2,120 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, the As many as 2,541 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 220,323, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said, adding that 30 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total deaths to 2,733.

