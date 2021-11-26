UrduPoint.com

19,694 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:45 PM

19,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 19,694 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,802,032 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 220.

44 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

UVAS holds farewell ceremony in the honur of Prof ..

UVAS holds farewell ceremony in the honur of Prof Dr Athar Mahmud

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully trapped by the IMF: Mian Zahid Huss ..

Pakistan fully trapped by the IMF: Mian Zahid Hussain

43 minutes ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying to China ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying to China Redirected to Moscow

30 minutes ago
 BioNTech/Pfizer expect new variant impact data 'wi ..

BioNTech/Pfizer expect new variant impact data 'within 2 weeks'

30 minutes ago
 Three school students die in road mishap

Three school students die in road mishap

32 minutes ago
 Pochettino staying at Paris Saint-Germain, says sp ..

Pochettino staying at Paris Saint-Germain, says sporting director Leonardo

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.