19,852 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 19,852 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,573,805 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 218.

13 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

