19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorrow

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,2nd February, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the 19th session of the Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad will commence tomorrow, Monday.

This annual event, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will begin its 19th session, where geostrategic issues at both the regional and international levels will be discussed. The Forum will highlight the UAE’s vision toward peace, security, and economic diplomacy, emphasising the country’s global influence in building bridges, stimulating economic and investment prosperity, and enhancing international cooperation and partnerships in fields of national priority.

The annual Forum will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until Thursday, February 6, under the theme

UAE Diplomacy: Shaping Global Peace, Progress and Prosperity.

It will include numerous interactive discussions with ministers, senior officials, heads of UAE diplomatic missions abroad, department directors from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as representatives from government institutions, agencies, and experts from various sectors.

Through its events and discussion panels, the forum will address key strategic issues, including political affairs, methods to enhance the country’s economic and investment development, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and strategic plans aligned with the UAE Government's vision.

The Forum will also focus on institutional innovation and how new technologies can serve as positive forces for change.

Moreover, the event will cover strategies to strengthen the UAE’s position as a financial, commercial, and investment hub and explore how to leverage innovation in this field.

Furthermore, the forum will highlight the role of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements in driving economic transformation and reshaping the global trade landscape, along with the importance of future investment in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and the energy sector.

Notably, the Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad serves as an essential opportunity for interaction, dialogue, and the exchange of views with senior officials in the UAE, as well as ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions abroad, regarding regional and international developments.

This is a key initiative to strengthen UAE diplomacy and enhance the country’s role on the global stage.