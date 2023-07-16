Open Menu

19th Liwa Date Festival Begins Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 05:45 PM

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2023) The 19th edition of the Liwa date Festival will kick off tomorrow in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.
Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) and Chairman of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi, said that the festival celebrates the season of harvesting palm dates in the UAE, considered an authentic Emirati heritage.


The current session coincides with the Year of Sustainability. This year's edition also reflects the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support sustainable agricultural practices and the preservation of heritage.


He also indicated that the festival continues the journey established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his approach to developing the agricultural sector and adherence to the historical status of the palm tree, which is closely linked to the authentic Emirati heritage.
Al Mazrouei hailed the care given by His Highness Sheikh Mansour for the festival, which contributed, throughout its successive sessions, to making agriculture a culture among members of society, leading to food security and sustainable agricultural production.
He also extended thanks to H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, for his tireless follow-up and permanent directives to develop our events and organise useful activities and competitions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Court

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

47 minutes ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

2 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

3 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

18 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

18 hours ago
 s

S

18 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

18 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

18 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East