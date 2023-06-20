19th Liwa Date Festival to kick off on 17th July

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) The Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Club are organising the 19th edition of Liwa Date Festival from 17th to 30th July, 2023, in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The new edition of the festival was announced today at a press conference at the Mohammed Khalaf Council in Abu Dhabi.

During the conference, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Committee's Planning and Projects Department, said the festival is an annual event that connects producers, businesses and investors in date palm-related industries.

It also features dozens of public and private entities involved in agriculture, especially date palm cultivation and products, which showcase Emirati heritage, support local products, promote agricultural awareness in society, and highlight the UAE’s efforts to foster sustainable food practices and engage the community in supporting national sustainability strategies, he added.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the festival, which is being held during the Year of Sustainability, will feature nearly 23 main competitions with 293 prizes worth a total of AED8.3 million, and its side activities will include date auctions, fruits, model farms, palm fronds and traditional models, with prizes being awarded in 22 categories.

Visitors can also explore the UAE’s culture and heritage through a popular market, national pavilions, council sections and craft corners. The market will have 165 shops and pavilions featuring products by productive families and national institutions, as well as food carts and mobile cafes.

