UrduPoint.com

19th Liwa Date Festival To Kick Off On 17th July

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 08:15 PM

19th Liwa Date Festival to kick off on 17th July

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) The Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Club are organising the 19th edition of Liwa Date Festival from 17th to 30th July, 2023, in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The new edition of the festival was announced today at a press conference at the Mohammed Khalaf Council in Abu Dhabi.

During the conference, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Committee's Planning and Projects Department, said the festival is an annual event that connects producers, businesses and investors in date palm-related industries.

It also features dozens of public and private entities involved in agriculture, especially date palm cultivation and products, which showcase Emirati heritage, support local products, promote agricultural awareness in society, and highlight the UAE’s efforts to foster sustainable food practices and engage the community in supporting national sustainability strategies, he added.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the festival, which is being held during the Year of Sustainability, will feature nearly 23 main competitions with 293 prizes worth a total of AED8.3 million, and its side activities will include date auctions, fruits, model farms, palm fronds and traditional models, with prizes being awarded in 22 categories.

Visitors can also explore the UAE’s culture and heritage through a popular market, national pavilions, council sections and craft corners. The market will have 165 shops and pavilions featuring products by productive families and national institutions, as well as food carts and mobile cafes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mobile Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi July Market Event From Million Court

Recent Stories

Najam Sethi relieved of duties as PCB management c ..

Najam Sethi relieved of duties as PCB management committee chairman

9 minutes ago
 Regional Head Sukkur of Federal Ombudsman listened ..

Regional Head Sukkur of Federal Ombudsman listened complaints against SPECO, SSG ..

6 minutes ago
 4th ham radio session with ISS-stationed Sultan Al ..

4th ham radio session with ISS-stationed Sultan Al Neyadi held in Ajman

16 minutes ago
 Huge quantity gutka seized, one arrested

Huge quantity gutka seized, one arrested

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs220,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs220,500 per tola

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine Expects 30,000 Troops to Get Training in E ..

Ukraine Expects 30,000 Troops to Get Training in EU in 2023 - Defense Ministry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.