19th Sharjah International Narrator Forum to commence on Tuesday

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 19th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum, SINF, will begin this Tuesday at the emirate’s Expo Centre.

To be held under the theme ‘1001 Nights,’ the forum aims to shed light on the vibrant Arab heritage, by revisiting the charm of Arabian Nights- a famous collection of Persian, Arabian and Indian folktales. These tales have been passed down from generations and are known to have impressed the world and served as an inspiration to various cultures that have produced literary masterpieces drawing ideas from the concept.

Around 97 experts, researchers, storytellers and media from 43 countries are expected to be part of this year’s forum.

Italy will be this year’s guest of honour, with the city of Sardinia representing the country’s vast culture and heritage.

Dr Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute of Heritage, said, "Each year the forum is held to highlight the fascinating journey of narrators and storytellers who have brought to us some of the most cherished and loved narratives. Through the various workshops and exhibitions, participants can get a better insight into the Arabian Heritage and probably learn about new and exciting aspects they knew little about."

Workshops will be held to resonate with the theme of "1001 Nights," and will feature The Shining Light, The Magic Crystal, Princess Jasmin Jewells, Hoods of Shahrazad and Shahrayar, The Masks, The Feather, The Grand Book, Paper Folding, Artistic Dolls and Theater of Puppets.