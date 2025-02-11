19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The 19th Sharjah Nabati poetry Festival concluded on Monday at the Cultural Centre in Kalba City in Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Amiri Court in Khorfakkan.

Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Ruler's Office in Kalba City; and poet Bati Al Mazloum, Director of the Al Hira Literary Council and Director of the Festival were also present.

The first participant in the evening was the Emirati poet and “rababa” player Obaid Al Shuwain, who presented expressive melodies that praised Sharjah and its ruler, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness' fingerprints in cultural work for the Arabs.

Al Shuwain also praised the UAE, its rulers' cohesion and wise leadership, and their loyalty to it. He also presented emotional melodies that carried his longings and the sweetness of his words to the tunes of the rababa.

The poet Abdullah Al Ajouri from Jordan presented a number of poems that were enveloped in feelings of joy with olives and ghaf, as two trees laden with love and peace.

He also recited poems praising the Ruler of Sharjah to express his emotional feelings on the days of the week and the month of October, with the emotional and fond memories it holds for poets.

Omani poet Ahmed Al Maashani read poems in which he compared the bucket and the well, and what lies between them of thirst, worries and farewells.

Iraqi poet Khaled Al Nabhan also recited poems with a Bedouin feel, in which he praised Sharjah and its care for culture and creativity.

As for the Emirati poet Hassan Al Obaidli, he read relatively long poems, proud of Sharjah and the "Sultan of Culture", to go to the meanings of mirage, thirst and heat, and sing in other poems about pride, glory and goodness.

Finally, Saudi poet "Al Anoud Al Wasliya" read poems that carried the blowing of breezes, travel and authentic relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

She also emphasised the value of culture and its horizons that H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the patron of culture, is keen on to move to poems embroidered with the sorrows of the withering of happiness, abandonment and the rotation of feelings that are stronger than the rotation of the earth.