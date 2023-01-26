UrduPoint.com

1st Arab Long-duration Astronaut Mission To Launch On 26th February: MBRSC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 04:45 PM

1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch on 26th February: MBRSC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced the details of the second mission of the UAE Astronaut Programme. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, atop a Falcon 9 rocket, will carry the UAE astronaut and Mission Specialist Sultan Al Neyadi, along with two NASA astronauts, Mission Commander Stephen Bowen, and Pilot Warren Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Key mission information, such as the launch time and launch opportunities, was announced during the NASA Crew-6 mission overview media briefing.

During the media briefing, Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General, MBRSC, said, “We are proud to talk about our second mission under the UAE Astronaut Programme and Sultan’s first mission to space.Our human space programme kicked off in 2017 where we selected our first two astronauts, Hazzaa Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi. We had our first mission to the ISS in 2019, which had an impact on hundreds of thousands of people.

“Today Sultan AlNeyadi is a very capable astronaut and he, along with his colleague Hazzaa Al Mansoori have a total of 5 years of training, including training on EVAs and operations aboard the ISS.

“We have over 20 science experiments from UAE universities in the upcoming mission and a lot of outreach activities being done across the region," Al Marri added.

For his part, Al Neyadi, said, “The idea of waking up every morning and having access to a window like the Cupola, where one can scan the entire world in 90 minutes, is amazing, and I believe it is literally out of this world.

“The trip to space by Hazzaa Al Mansoori marked the UAE's consistent presence in space. Our Prime Minister promised to continue these flights, and now we're talking about the second mission to the International Space Station. This time we raised the bar to six months, and we now have two additional astronauts training with the class of ’23.

“I would also love to see a UAE flag on the lunar surface, carried on the shoulder of a UAE astronaut. UAE is doing an excellent job, and I believe that in the next ten years, we will be following international efforts to go to space and push the boundaries of exploration.”

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Job Bowen Rashid Salem SpaceX 2017 2019 Media From Love

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy to support EGA Ramp-Up program ..

Ministry of Economy to support EGA Ramp-Up programme to foster entrepreneurship ..

20 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to include new publicatio ..

Muslim Council of Elders to include new publications at Cairo International Book ..

21 minutes ago
 DGCX reports 16% growth in total volume of trades ..

DGCX reports 16% growth in total volume of trades in 2022

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scient ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scientific Committee

35 minutes ago
 Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

35 minutes ago
 Dubai South, Bright Capital Investment sign agreem ..

Dubai South, Bright Capital Investment sign agreement to open British Curriculum ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.