1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress opens in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 4th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Emirates Society of Colon & Rectal Surgery is hosting and organising the 1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress.

The event, being held with the support of the Emirates Medical Association from 4th to 5th March, 2023 at Conrad Dubai, witnessed the participation of several global and regional Colon & Rectal Surgery associations.

The programme provides a valuable combination of presentations, instructional lectures, case studies, and interactive sessions bringing together an international congregation from all over the world.

During the two-day event, the conference delivers an exceptional educational experience that coveres a wide range of interesting topics, shares the latest updates, and highlights the most recent advancements and developments in Colorectal surgery.



The first Emirates International Conference on Colon and Colorectal Surgery was launched with the participation of many international and regional societies for colon and Colorectal surgery.

The conference sees the participation of a group of international experts and more than 60 speakers in the field of colon and Colorectal surgery from several European, US and other countries, to focus on innovation in this regard.

The event also sheds light on the UAE's efforts in the field of global innovation in colon and rectum medicine.

