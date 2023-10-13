Open Menu

1st Emirates Perfumes And Oud Exhibition In Sharjah Sees High Turnout

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 07:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) The first edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition is witnessing a remarkable turnout of visitors drawn to the fragrance products of over 500 local, regional, and global brands, elite experts, innovators, and young entrepreneurs.

The exhibition, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has achieved great success since it first opened its doors on 6th October, gathering together premium brands in the field of Arab perfume and oud from across the middle East and the world and providing them with the opportunity to exchange expertise.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the ongoing success of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition is exemplified by its striking turnout of visitors, which has been steadily rising since the event’s first day. As expected, the distinctive exhibition has attracted elite, leading brand Names in the world of perfume from the UAE, the Gulf, and across the globe, giving visitors the chance to purchase the latest perfume products and the finest oud varieties.

Al Midfa highlighted the key role the exhibition plays in enhancing perfume production and commerce, supporting company owners and employees and increasing sales, as well as providing a platform for talented youth and SME owners to showcase their products and works, encouraging them to enter the labour market and gain practical experience.

He pointed out that Expo Centre Sharjah seeks to boost the success of the event to keep it the first exhibition of its kind in the region — an annual forum for the top brands in the industry.

Speaking to WAM, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, highlighted the importance of regional engagement in the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, especially given the attendance of over 500 local and global brands, unlocking a key opportunity for the region to enhance cooperation with major enterprises and brands in the perfumes industry. It also provides a platform for regional stakeholders to review the quality investment opportunities offered by the Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, he said, noting that the zone is home to more than 880 major factories and companies operating in the perfumes and cosmetics sector.

The Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition will continue welcoming fragrance enthusiasts and buyers through 16th October on weekdays from 14:00 to 22:30, on Friday from 15:00 to 22:30, and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 to 22:30.

