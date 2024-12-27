1st January Announced As Official Holiday For Dubai Government Departments
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 11:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) Department has announced 1st January 2025, (Wednesday), as an official holiday for Dubai government departments for the occasion of New Year’s Day.
Official work will resume as usual on 2nd January 2025 (Thursday).
Entities, departments and institutions operating on shift systems or those involved in public services, or management of public facilities are exempted from this holiday. These entities are authorised to determine the working hours for their staff based on operational requirements to ensure smooth functioning of public services and facilities during the holiday.
The Department extended its heartfelt wishes to the leadership, government, and people of the UAE, as well as its residents, wishing everybody a blessed and prosperous New Year.
