1st "Jewels of Emirates" Show begins at Expo Centre Sharjah with over 100 exhibiting companies

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) SHARJAH, 25th November 2020 (WAM) - The 1st edition of the "Jewels of Emirates" Show, the first 100% Emirati exhibition for jewelry, gold, silver, pearl, precious stones, luxury watches, and perfumes has kicked off this Wednesday at the Expo Centre Sharjah, the host, and organizer of the event.

The 4-day event brings together more than 100 exhibiting companies from across the country in an exceptional organization and pleasant atmosphere.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that the SCCI attaches utmost importance to the development of the exhibitions organized and hosted by Expo Centre, especially during the pandemic and its repercussions which adversely affected all the economic sectors.

Al Owais underlined the SCCI’s great attention to providing all the support to this vital sector to help revitalize the commercial traffic and boots sales at the local level, owing to the importance of specialized exhibitions and their tremendous role in promoting the activity of various business sectors.

Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "The remarkable participation of the exhibiting companies, which reached 100%, reflects the importance of the role played by the exhibition industry and the emirate’s position as a distinctive and leading destination for specialized exhibitions. The return of the exhibition activity, whether at the Expo Centre or the affiliated centers in Al Dhaid and Khor Fakkan, reflects the vision of wise leadership that is always keen to ensure the sustainability of life, without any disruption to the basic sectors, no matter the volume of challenges.

"

Al Midfa pointed out that the exhibition is an ideal platform for dealers and visitors, especially that the exhibiting companies have launched exclusive offers and discounts.

A lot of valuable prizes are waiting for the Show visitors, including Diamond Jewellery Set and diamond ring offered by Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery. This is in addition to the daily raffle draws on iPhone 11 Pro through the Show’s social media platforms and AED 1000 daily gift vouchers, as well as the exclusive offers and deals the exhibitors will launch throughout the event.

Also, Sharjah tv will broadcast a daily show to interview exhibitors and organizers, with a chance for visitors to win AED 10000 gift vouchers through daily raffle draws from the scene.

The event provides the direct purchase option and opens its doors to visitors on Wednesday and Saturday from 2 pm to 10 pm, and on Thursday from 2 pm to 11 pm, while on Friday from 3 pm to 11 pm. Free entry and parking (either opposite the Centre or in the adjacent building).

The Expo Centre Sharjah has underlined its commitment to applying the strictest precautionary and preventive measures to main the health and safety of everyone.