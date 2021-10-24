1st World Giftedness Centre International Conference concludes on a positive note

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) The 1st World Giftedness Centre International Conference, organised by the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, concluded at Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Exhibition Centre, on a high note, with the participation of 40 world-renowned researchers and practitioners from 17 countries.

By the end of the conference, organisers announced that the 2nd World Giftedness Centre International Conference is slated to be held from 16th to 19th October, 2023, in Dubai.

The opening ceremony of the international conference witnessed the inauguration of the World Giftedness Centre (WGC), the first global platform for nurturing the gifted, as well as the launch of two international awards, the first of which is the ‘School Global Award Initiative of Gifted Education’, and the second is the ‘Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education’.

"We are very delighted to conclude the first edition of World Giftedness Centre International Conference on a very positive note, as the conference offered an ideal platform to highlight best practices in gifted education and talent development industries from all across the world," said Dr.

Jamal Al Mehairi, Vice Chairman of the board of Trustees and Secretary-General of the Foundation.

"The conference, throughout its 4 days, set a high benchmark for skill development and talent mentoring across the globe, where like minded participants were given the opportunity to share expertise and transfer best global practices and knowledge.

"The main goal of this world-class conference, which we have held in the opening month of Expo 2020 Dubai, was to exchange knowledge on giftedness and talent development, with an aim of underscoring the best global practices of fostering giftedness to build a dynamic and fulfilled human being for the better of tomorrow."

The 1st World Giftedness Centre International Conference threw light on a diversity of important topics, such as implementation of effective mentoring for talent development, underachievers, learning and learning resources, ecological dynamics and skill development, self-regulated learning, creativity, acceleration, advocacy, intelligence, twice-exceptional, and counselling, among many other subjects.