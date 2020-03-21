UrduPoint.com
2 COVID-19 Deaths Confirmed: UAE Ministry Of Health

Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:15 AM

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Health

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the first two deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country.

In a statement, MoHAP noted that one of the individuals was a 78-year old Arab national who had arrived in the country from Europe. The cause of death was a heart attack, coinciding with complications from the coronavirus disease, the ministry added.

MoHAP added that the other individual, a 58-year-old Asian national and resident of the UAE, had prior chronic illnesses – heart disease and kidney failure – which further complicated their inability to fight the disease The Ministry expressed its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and expressed its well-wishes for the recovery of all individuals diagnosed with coronavirus.

It reassured that both cases had received all necessary medical care and attention in the country’s medical facilities.

The ministry noted that available statistics on the pandemic show that the mortality rate is 3.6 percent, adding that this rate increases among elderly persons and individuals who are immuno-compromised or suffer from chronic illness.

MoHAP urged the general public to cooperate with health authorities, and adhere to precautionary measures announced – particularly social distancing – to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and ensure the overall health and safety of the UAE community.

