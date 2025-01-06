Open Menu

2 Dead, 3 Missing After Fishing Boat With 20 Aboard Capsizes In Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 02:15 PM

2 dead, 3 missing after fishing boat with 20 aboard capsizes in Japan

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) Two people died, and three others were missing after a fishing boat with 20 people aboard capsized off Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan early Monday, the local coast guard office said.

According to Kyodo news, seventeen people were rescued after the 80-ton Ohama Maru No.

8 capsized at around 2:05 am off a port in Kashima, northeast of Tokyo.

Two Japanese men in their 50s and 60s were later pronounced dead, with three others in their 40s to 70s still missing after being thrown into the sea, according to the coast guard office.

The Japan Coast Guard deployed several patrol ships, aircraft, and a special rescue team to the area, working alongside local fishermen to search areas where oil was spotted floating on the surface.

