20 aspiring change-makers selected as official ‘UAE Ambassadors for Nature’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) In conjunction with World Environment Day and following on from a nationwide search, Connect with Nature has announced the selection of its official "UAE Ambassadors for Nature".

The ambassadors include a group of 20 homegrown heroes committed to championing nature and solving the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges. The carefully chosen ambassadors have shown eagerness to unleash their curiosity, explore their passion, and unlock the opportunity to develop new skills to drive positive change in the UAE.

The 20 ambassadors were selected out of hundreds of the UAE’s youth, all of whom have been active participants in the Connect with Nature movement which enables youth across the country to connect, explore and take action for nature through a series of impactful environmental activities and events.

A prestigious selection committee was involved in the rigorous selection of the 20 ambassadors, comprising top sustainability leaders and youth representatives from across Emirates Nature-WWF, Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Majid Al Futtaim Group.

Connect with Nature, an initiative founded by Emirates Nature-WWF and Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi with the International Fund for Houbara Conservation as a strategic partner aims to shape the leaders of tomorrow by providing youth with the opportunity to acquire skills and knowledge; equipping them with skills such as project design, implementation and evaluation, campaigning, mobilisation and activism. The programme inspires youth to pioneer revolutionary technology and radical innovations and to lead a new wave of green careers.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said, "Strengthening and protecting the UAE’s rich and diverse flora and fauna is a core facet of the UAE’s National Agenda. The 20 selected Ambassadors for Nature have showcased their passion for a healthy, sustainable future for all, which is only possible on a planet where nature thrives and mangroves, oceans and our deserts are teeming with biodiversity and life. It is our role to equip young people with the required skills and knowledge, which is critical to achieving the vision of the UAE’s leadership for a sustainable UAE."

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General at Emirates Nature-WWF said, "We are looking forward to working with the selected ambassadors to incorporate new and innovative ways to solve current environmental challenges."

The Ambassador Programme will continue for 10 months after kicking off on 7th June, 2020. The change-makers will take part in workshops, volunteering opportunities, and mentorship sessions with key decision-makers and sustainability leaders in the UAE.

Over the next 10 months, ambassadors will go through three stages, i.e., learn, act, and inspire others.

Participants who succeed in completing all three stages of the programme will graduate as official "UAE Ambassadors for Nature". Applicants who are not selected will be offered exclusive workshops and interactive training on ways to protect nature, all set to be revealed within the next month.