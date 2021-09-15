20 entries from 10 different countries shortlisted for Gastech Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Twenty entries from 10 different countries, spanning the Americas, Europe the middle East, and Asia, have been shortlisted for the prestigious Gastech Awards, to be announced in Dubai on Monday, 20th September, at the VIP Gala Dinner. They have been chosen from over 250 entries from 40 countries.

Gastech, the world’s largest exhibition and conference supporting the gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and energy industry, will host the Gastech Awards live and in-person at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre. Regarded as a milestone event in the energy Calendar, the awards will be attended by the industry’s key stakeholders, Ministers, CEOs, C-Level Executives, and other professionals from across the full energy value chain.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Gastech Awards are a global benchmark of excellence, identifying the outstanding companies, individuals, initiatives, technology, projects and partnerships leading the transition to lower carbon energy. They honour the companies and individuals who are responding in the most innovative and creative ways to address decarbonisation and the continuous growth in global energy demand.

The awards include six industry categories: Chief Executive of the Year; Organisation Championing Diversity and Inclusion; Gas, LNG, or Hydrogen Project of the Year; Emissions Reduction Champion – Organisation of the Year; Engineering Partnership of the Year; and Future Energy Leader under 30.

The shortlisted entries represent countries from all over the world, including the United States of America, Singapore, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Pakistan, Malaysia, Brazil, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Entries for the Gastech Awards are reviewed by a judging panel of independent energy professionals, representing all aspects of the energy value chain.

Headline sponsor of the Gastech Awards is Uniper, other sponsors include Linde; BP; McDermott, Mitsui O.S.K Limited; and Yokogawa.

Regarded as a next generation energy event for upstream, midstream, and downstream professionals, Gastech 2021 will be held from 21-23 September 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It will be attended by 15,000 energy industry professionals, and over 250 exhibiting companies, including major national oil companies, international oil companies, integrated energy companies, global utilities, EPC contractors, shipbuilders, pipeline companies, manufacturers, technology providers and service companies, all of whom play an active role in the global energy value chain.