20 killed in bomb attack near intelligence building in southern Afghanistan

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) A Truck bomb killed at least 20 people and wounded 95 when it exploded near a hospital in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, Reuters has quoted a provincial official as saying, with casualties expected to rise as rescuers sift the rubble.

The target was a nearby building of the government's intelligence department in Qalat, the capital of Zabul province.

Twenty bodies and 95 wounded people had been evacuated from the blast site, said Haji Atta Jan Haqbayan, a member of the provincial council in Qalat.

"The number of casualties may rise as rescue teams and people are still searching for bodies under the rubble," he added.

Several women, children, health workers and patients in the hospital were critically injured in the blast.