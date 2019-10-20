20 leading South Korean companies confirm participation in WETEX 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has confirmed that 20 South Korean companies will participate in the 21st Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2019, which will be organised by DEWA from 21st-23rd October, 2019, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

It will coincide with the fourth Dubai Solar Show, the region's largest renewable and sustainable energy technology exhibition. Both exhibitions are being held under the umbrella of the sixth Green Week.

"The exhibition has become an important event among international programmes that specialise in the technology, energy and water sectors, enhancing the UAE in the clean and renewable energy sectors," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Al Tayer pointed to the close relations between DEWA and a number of Korean companies that participate in its projects, including the Korean Electric Power Company and Korea’s Doosan.

"We are pleased with South Korea’s annual participation in WETEX. This enhances collaboration and widens investments in renewable energy and the environment. WETEX provides an important meeting point to exchange information and skills, optimise renewable energy in smart cities, research and development projects, the internet of Things, Big Data, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, among others," Al Tayer added.

South Korean companies participating in the exhibition will display their latest and most innovative products in the fields of pressure control systems, water and sewage flow, industrial and agricultural water pipes, leakage control devices, thermal insulation technologies, environmentally friendly water tanks, sewage treatment systems and waste disposal systems, conservation of water resources and water quality, operation and maintenance of power plants, power transmission equipment, networks and systems, maintenance of thermal and desalination plants, and renewable energy services, among others.

Bilateral relations between the UAE and South Korea have reached new strategic heights covering many vital areas, including oil, renewable energy, education and training, construction, the environment, health care, the construction of offshore oil platforms, transportation, communication, information technology, aerospace and others.

South Korean expertise was also highly instrumental in one of the UAE’s most important mega-projects, "Barakah", aimed at the production of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.