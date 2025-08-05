2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) KHOR FAKKAN, 5th August, 2025 (WAM) – A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Khor Fakkan at 20:35 (UAE time) on Tuesday, 5th August 2025, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).