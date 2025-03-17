Open Menu

20% Rise In Licencing Service Providers’ Compliance With Regulations, Legislation: RTA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported that inspection and audit operations of licencing activities throughout 2024 led to a significant 20 percent increase in compliance among service providers with laws, regulations, and legislation compared to 2023.

Additionally, the authority carried out about 579,000 inspection and audit operations on licencing activities and completed licensing service transactions in 2024, marking a 20 percent increase compared to 2023. Despite the rise in inspections, the number of recorded violations declined by 3 percent.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Licencing Agency at RTA, stated, “By leveraging advanced data analysis technologies and violation detection tools, these efforts have enhanced inspection accuracy, enabling a more focused approach to activities more likely to incur violations. In addition, strengthened collaboration with relevant authorities has fostered greater regulatory coordination, leading to higher compliance levels and more effective inspection processes.

“Ongoing efforts have enhanced the operational efficiency of inspection processes, leading to an increase in the number of inspections and audits conducted in 2024. These efforts also facilitated the expansion of inspection and awareness campaigns, with 30 campaigns carried out in collaboration with nine entities across the emirate. This initiative has heightened awareness across various sectors and activities, ultimately strengthening compliance among licenced establishments,” he added.

Mahboob concluded, “The decline in violations in 2024 compared to the previous year reflects RTA’s proactive role in educating licenced establishments and reinforcing compliance with regulations, standards, and requirements according to approved regulations. RTA is currently implementing a series of development initiatives to address challenges and further enhance operational efficiency as part of its master development plans.”

