Open Menu

200 Palestinian Prisoners Released In Exchange For 4 Israeli Female Soldiers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Some 200 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons today, as part of the second batch of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which began on 19th January.

According to the Palestinian Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs, the release took place from the Negev desert prison, and 70 prisoners were transferred to the Kerem Shalom Border Crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in preparation for deportation outside the Palestinian territories.

This came as part of a prisoner swap deal that included the handover of four Israeli female soldiers who had been held in Gaza since the beginning of the war last October.

The female soldiers were handed over to the International Red Cross before being transferred to Israel.

Despite the completion of this stage of the exchange deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to prevent Gazans from crossing into the northern Gaza Strip until the fate of 28-year-old hostage Arbel Yehud is revealed.

Hamas confirmed and informed the mediators that Yehud is still alive and will be released next Saturday, according to the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Prisoner Exchange Israel Threatened Gaza Jerusalem January October Border Post From Agreement

Recent Stories

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

5 minutes ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

20 minutes ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

35 minutes ago
 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

50 minutes ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

1 hour ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

1 hour ago
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

2 hours ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

2 hours ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

2 hours ago
 Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

2 hours ago
 Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East