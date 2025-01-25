200 Palestinian Prisoners Released In Exchange For 4 Israeli Female Soldiers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Some 200 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons today, as part of the second batch of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which began on 19th January.
According to the Palestinian Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs, the release took place from the Negev desert prison, and 70 prisoners were transferred to the Kerem Shalom Border Crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in preparation for deportation outside the Palestinian territories.
This came as part of a prisoner swap deal that included the handover of four Israeli female soldiers who had been held in Gaza since the beginning of the war last October.
The female soldiers were handed over to the International Red Cross before being transferred to Israel.
Despite the completion of this stage of the exchange deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to prevent Gazans from crossing into the northern Gaza Strip until the fate of 28-year-old hostage Arbel Yehud is revealed.
Hamas confirmed and informed the mediators that Yehud is still alive and will be released next Saturday, according to the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post.
Recent Stories
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers5 minutes ago
-
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals20 minutes ago
-
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday35 minutes ago
-
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors50 minutes ago
-
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles1 hour ago
-
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE1 hour ago
-
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control2 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival2 hours ago
-
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrainian crisis peacefull ..2 hours ago
-
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia2 hours ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid entered Gaza since start ..3 hours ago
-
Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defence3 hours ago