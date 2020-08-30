200 students benefit from Roads and Transport Authority’s remote learning aid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced that 200 students benefitted from its Home-Learning Environment for Fixed-Income Families initiative. The move seeks to support the remote learning experience of students from low-income families during the Covid-19 outbreak. The initiative was administered by RTA’s Foundation, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, CDA, and SERCO, the Dubai Metro and Tram Operator.

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for this initiative, which relieved them of financial burdens, given the inevitable need of providing educational materials for their children to complete their studies. Families noted that the initiative created a superior home-learning environment for their children, which simulated the regular school environment. As such, the initiative was met by a positive response on the part of students, along with their parents.

Numerous parents stated that RTA was quick to understand their needs, during these exceptional circumstances engulfing the globe and the UAE, especially in the educational field. The parents also noted that the rolling out of this initiative reflected RTA’s commitment to the needy segments of the community.

Children from those families were able to complete their studies at home, thanks to educational material supplied by RTA.

"This initiative was administered by RTA’s Foundation, in coordination with CDA and SERCO, the Dubai Metro and Tram Operator, in the context of the government drive to complete the current school year through remote learning. The Foundation provided a perfect home-learning environment for students of disadvantaged families and relieved them of the burden of sourcing essential educational logistics. Accordingly, those students were psychologically relieved and able to complete their school duties at home," said Dr Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation and Chair of the Higher Committee of RTA Foundation.

"The initiative has two folds. The first part covers the provision of desks, chairs, bookshelves, writing boards, sports equipment, drawings, posters and others, to create a home-learning atmosphere simulating the school-learning environment. It also encourages them to pursue their studies in a convenient and safe environment, while schools remain closed as part of the preventive measures taken for the safety of students," added Al Ali.