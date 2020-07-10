UrduPoint.com
2019-2020 Academic Year Was Unprecedented: Hussain Al Hammadi

Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:45 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2020) The 2019-2020 academic year was an unprecedented one due to the exceptional health circumstances, said Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.

He made this statement at the announcement ceremony of the examination results of 12th-grade students of the 2019-2020 academic year.

During the ceremony, Al Hammadi congratulated the students for completing an important stage of their academic journey, noting that the current challenges have not deterred them from pursuing their ambitions.

He added that the UAE has reached an advanced stature and improved the quality of its education system, resulting from a long period of hard work and the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Al Hammadi then congratulated the country’s leadership on the students’ success and the continuity of the education process.

Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, said, "Following the announcement of the results of the 12th-grade students, we have reaped the rewards of an entire academic year full of challenges. But due to their efforts and solidarity, they achieved their desired results."

She congratulated the students on their success and lauded the UAE’s leadership for their unlimited support.

