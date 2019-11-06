2019 Islamic Banking Index reports highest penetration levels in 5 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The 2019 edition of the Islamic Banking Index by Emirates Islamic demonstrates significant progress made by the Islamic banking sector across parameters, with Islamic banking penetration reaching its highest level since the inception of the Index five years ago.

The Islamic Banking Index by Emirates Islamic is a benchmark survey revealing the progress, penetration and perception of the Shari’a-compliant banking sector in the UAE, as well as the future intentions of the nation’s banking customers.

Top-line findings of this year’s milestone edition of the Index indicate that the sector continues to widen its appeal to an increasing number of both Muslim and non-Muslim customers.

"The positive findings of the Index against the backdrop of Expo 2020 Dubai next year – the first time the event is being held in an Islamic country – present a unique opportunity to continue the growth of Islamic finance," said Wasim Saifi, Deputy CEO-Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic.

"As the official Islamic banking partner of the event, Emirates Islamic is gearing to showcase the benefits of our sector to the world as we strongly believe that this an opportune time for Islamic banking to be at the forefront of the finance sector," he added.