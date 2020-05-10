2020-2021 Academic Year Decision Is Under Review: Education Ministry
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 01:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The Ministry of education has said that distance learning system for all educational levels will remain effective until the end of the current academic year in accordance with a previous decision.
The Ministry further clarified that any decision for the academic year 2020-2021 is still under review and will be taken based on the health situation and precautionary measures.