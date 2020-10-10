2020 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon postponed to next year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon announces the postponement of the 2020 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, 11 December.

Following lengthy discussions with the organiser, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADSC, and race title sponsor ADNOC, the third edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will now take place in 2021, due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff and the many partners and communities that support the event.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of ADSC, said implementing safety standards and precautionary measures in every event staged in the capital city was their utmost priority.

He also insisted the sports council is keen on preserving the gains of the first two ADNOC Marathons in 2019 and 2020, as it has become one of the most important international events held in Abu Dhabi, and considering it attracted thousands of participants.

"With such an overwhelming response, both within the UAE and the region, the sports council is looking forward to organising this event on the popularity of this event on another date during next year," he said.

"We are deeply committed to implementing the highest safety standards and precautionary measures in all global and community sporting events held in Abu Dhabi.

This is based on the instructions of the competent government agencies emphasising great attention to the safety and health of everyone.'' "Under its exceptional efforts in managing the optimal handling of the crisis and with the joint coordination with all concerned parties led us to postpone the third edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon from December 2020 to 2021, in the context of ensuring the safety of everyone."

"We now look forward to welcoming all participants and unite with the solidarity and support of each other in overcoming these unfavourable times,'' he added.

Thousands of runners have already signed up to compete in the UAE’s capital sporting event but due to the evolving situation relating to the global pandemic of Covid-19, the public’s health and safety remains the number one priority of the organisers.

The organisers are currently working through a detailed planning process to deliver the marathon on a new scheduled date. All registered runners will receive updates via email and all announcements will be communicated via the official website www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com and social media channels.